Amid travel concerns, cancellations of destination weddings in Hawaii mount

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s a top destination spot for weddings. But concern over the spread of coronavirus is taking a hit on the industry.
Cherished in Hawaii Weddings coordinates a lot of weddings for couples from the U.S. mainland, Canada, Japan, China and other parts of Asia.
About 80% of the company’s business comes from outside the state.
It’s getting a lot requests to reschedule.
“Most of the events for April and May have been postponed until later this year ― October and September. So hopefully all of this will die down by then,” Jayvee Austria said.
The challenge will be fitting rescheduled weddings into the calendar, and coordinating all the support that's needed for the reception.
Cherished in Hawaii said some couples talked about cutting down their guest lists as a last resort but decided to postpone as coronavirus concerns increased.
