City orders restaurants, bars and night clubs to close dine-in services for 15 days

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s mayor is widening his closures of city facilities to prevent the spread of coronavirus, and has ordered restaurants, bars and clubs to close dine-in services.
The closure of dine-in services begins Friday at 8:30 p.m. and runs for 15 days.
Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced the efforts Wednesday, reiterating that essential city services would continue. He also said that he had no plans to institute a curfew, as Kauai’s mayor did.
Caldwell signed a supplemental proclamation to close dine-in areas at restaurants and bars, and described it as a mandate.
“I know it’s going to have huge impact not only on the owners of these restaurants,” Caldwell said, adding that the efforts are aimed at protecting workers and the broader community.
“This is a mandate, an order to do so."
Also Wednesday, Caldwell announced that all city parks are closing through April 30.
Also closed: The Honolulu Zoo, botanical gardens, golf courses, city gyms and other gathering places.
The city previously shuttered larger venues, including the Blaisdell Center, and canceled large events.
But other services continue uninterrupted, including all emergency services, the city bus, permitting and driver’s licensing (by appointment only).
Caldwell said that the closures were put in place based on new CDC recommendations, which say gatherings should be limited to 10 people or fewer.
Additionally, he said that the city would also begin a remote working plan.
Non-essential city workers and essential workers who can do so will work from home starting Thursday, officials said. The state has already sent its non-essential workers home.
