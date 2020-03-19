Businesses say they’re bracing for major losses amid widening shutdown

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new Chamber of Commerce survey of hundreds of Hawaii businesses found many are bracing for significant impacts from the pandemic.
One in 5 say they stand to lose more than $10,000 a day if they stop operations.
The chamber polled 300 of its members to underscore the potential scope of the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.
Sherry Menor-McNamara, president and CEO of the chamber, said the results show Hawaii businesses “need our help to survive and recover from the economic devastation of extended closures and other interruptions in operations.”
The survey included businesses from around the state, and nearly half had 10 or fewer employees.
The businesses said the top three things that could help them during the crisis are: Access to preventive supplies, more information from public officials, and information on mitigation measures.
