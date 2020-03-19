Actor Daniel Dae Kim says he tested positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former "Hawaii Five-0" actor Daniel Dae Kim says he has tested positive for COVID-19.
On Thursday, he posted a video on his Instagram from his home in Hawaii, where he has been since last Sunday.
“For the past several weeks, I was in New York shooting a role on a TV series where, ironically, I play a doctor who gets recruited by a hospital to help patients during a flu pandemic,” Kim said, in the video.
As the outbreak continued to spread, most television productions were forced to shut down, including the one he was working on.
He decided to fly back to his home of Honolulu and said he was asymptomatic at the time.
“As the flight was close to landing, I started noticing some scratchiness in my throat, which is unlike how I usually get sick," Kim said. “When I landed, I called my family doctor in Hawaii and he told me to monitor my symptoms."
He added, "To be safe, when I got home, I quarantined myself in a room in the house and I tried to rest on my own, but later that night, I started feeling tightness in my chest, body aches and my temperature started to rise, so he then told me to get tested.”
Kim said he got tested at a drive-through facility in Honolulu and tested positive on Wednesday.
He also said he never went to a hospital and didn’t need to.
He’s still on the road to recovery, but he says he is pretty close to feeling 100%.
“Thankfully for me, it was not a matter of life or death.”
His family also got tested for COVID-19, he said, but they all tested negative.
Kim used his Instagram to convey a general message of the importance of social distancing and good hygiene.
“For all those out there, especially teenagers and millenials who think this is not serious, please know that it is, and if you treat this without care, you are potentially endangering the lives of millions of people, including your loved ones,” he said.
