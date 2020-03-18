Zippy’s moving to take-out only in response to coronavirus outbreak

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Zippy’s will move to take-out as more restaurants make changes due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The popular eatery closed all dine-in restaurants at 10 p.m. Tuesday until further notice.
The takeout counters will be open with a limited menu, and no one will be allowed to dine in the fast food area.
Customers are urged to order online using their phones.
Zippy’s is just one of many eateries modifying their operations after Gov. David Ige on Tuesday directed restaurants to close or provide drive-through, take out, pick-up or delivery options in a bid to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
