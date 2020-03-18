University of Hawaii to hold classes online through end of semester

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - All classes across the University of Hawaii system will be moved online through the remainder of the spring semester, school president David Lassner announced on Wednesday.
Late last week, Lassner initially said the online classes would only continue through April 15 while state officials worked to contain the virus.
But Gov. David Ige issued a sweeping set of new directives on Tuesday ― including a mandate that non-essential state employees work from home, in an effort to prevent further community-spread transmission of the virus ― and Lassner’s decision Wednesday to extend online classes was in response to the new guidance, he said.
In addition to the online instruction, Lassner told members of the UH community that all campus libraries were to be closed to the public.
Traditional dining services were being replaced with to-go options, and sections of the campus may be closed during this emergency period, Lassner said.
All public events on UH campuses have been canceled through the end of April, and all non-essential travel has been called off.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.