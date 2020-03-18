Public schools to close through early April as state scrambles to stop spread of coronavirus

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state plans to close schools through early April as part of a massive effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
Students are currently on spring break, and the state had previously extended their time off by a week ― through March 30.
But now the state said public schools will close entirely, and students “are anticipated to return to school April 7.”
Based on lessons from other cities, there are indications that may be overly optimistic.
The Department of Education also announced:
- All DOE offices, except those that provide essential services, will close Thursday.
- All Education Department employees will be working remotely, and those who need to complete work on campus “will be limited to those tasks before returning to their telework arrangement.”
Officials planned to release additional details in a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
The governor was pushing back against calls to close schools as late as Tuesday, when he said that campuses would instead practice social distancing once students returned from spring break.
But many questioned the feasibility of that, especially at overcrowded middle and high schools.
Most private schools have already taken classes online, and so have Hawaii universities.
Closing public schools, however, is exponentially more complicated. Some 180,000 students attend public schools in Hawaii under a single statewide district ― one of the biggest in the country.
And more than half fall into “high-need” categories.
The school closure comes as the state seeks to shut down all but the most essential functions of daily life, urging visitors to cancel their trips to Hawaii and urging workers to stay home.
On Tuesday, Gov. David Ige announced that all non-essential state workers would be working remotely effective immediately, and all state attractions and gathering places were closed.
The city has also been shutting down, including canceling all large events on city property.
The actions are aimed at bringing Hawaii’s no. 1 economic driver ― tourism ― to a halt and dramatically changing the pace of daily life in the islands in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which is already overwhelming health care facilities in other US cities.
This story will be updated.
