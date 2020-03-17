Ige urges visitors to stay away for 30 days; all non-essential state workers to stay home

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Amid growing fears that the coronavirus is spreading in the community, the governor issued a host of new orders and guidelines Tuesday, directing all non-essential state workers to stay home and asking visitors to stay away for 30 days.
Gov. David Ige said the actions were aimed at stemming the spread of coronavirus in Hawaii.
“Our state will be implementing additional measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Ige said, at a news conference Tuesday. “These actions may seem extreme to some of you. But taking aggressive actions now will allow us to have quicker recovery once the crisis is over.”
Despite the direction for non-essential state workers, the governor said public schools would remain open ― with students returning after an extended spring break.
He said students and teachers would instead practice “social distancing” in classrooms, but the details of what that would look like was still being worked out.
At the news conference, Ige also issued the following guidelines:
- Tourists are being urged to stop coming to Hawaii as it deals with the pandemic.
- Cruise ship passengers and air travelers will undergo more thorough screening efforts. Health care workers were to take passengers’ temperatures and ask them screening questions.
- He also directed all bars and clubs to close, and said restaurants should go to take-out only.
- And he said group activities should be limited to 10 or fewer people.
The governor also said that there are discussions underway to handle the economic fallout of the pandemic, specifically on the tourism industry.
The governor said he wants to halt foreclosures, evictions for non-payment of rents, and shut-offs of necessary utilities, such as water and electricity.
One of those cases has been the result of community spread: An employee at Kualoa Ranch with no history of travel fell sick last week and underwent testing over the weekend.
At least two dozen people she had close contact with have since been tested.
Meanwhile, the death toll in the U.S. from the coronavirus passed the 100 mark on Tuesday after Washington state reported six new fatalities, bringing the country’s total to 103.
In an interview Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Josh Green urged residents to prepare for new cases ― and restrictions. “We now have community spread. We’re going to see a lot more of that as we get reports from our private labs. So this is the next phase of COVID-19 for Hawaii,” Green said.
“You’ll now start hearing stories each and every hour about someone who may have been exposed to a case. This is now the new normal. There will be some community spread to deal with.”
On Monday, Ige issued a supplemental emergency proclamation aimed at speeding up the state’s response to the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, and better coordinating it.
The proclamation addresses everything from the activation of some National Guard members to the hoarding of necessities, and waives the one-week wait time for unemployment claims.
