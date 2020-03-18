LIST: From bar closures to cruise ship screening, here are all of Ige’s COVID-19 directives

March 17, 2020 at 5:21 PM HST - Updated March 17 at 5:41 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor released a sweeping set of directives Tuesday aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus on Hawaii and preventing a broader health care crisis.

Here’s a look at everything he directed:

  • Social gatherings should be limited to 10 people or fewer.
  • Bars, clubs, theaters and tourist attractions are being told to close.
  • Restaurants will also have to close or provide drive-thru, take out, pick-up, or delivery.  
  • Residents are being asked to avoid discretionary travel, and state employees are being told to cancel all but essential travel. (Those who do travel will have to be self-isolated for 14 days.)
  • All places of worship and gatherings should be suspended.
  • All non-essential state workers are being told to stay home for at least 15 days.
  • Visitors are being asked to stay away for at least 30 days, and the state will bolster screening of cruise ship passengers. Travelers by air will also undergo more screening.
  • People who are at high-risk (such as the elderly) should stay home.
  • Visitation should be suspended at nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
  • Households with a positive COVID-19 patient should self-quarantine.
  • Utilities have been told to ensure they can continue to operate.
  • The one-week waiting period for unemployment has been waived.
  • Most state gathering places are closed, including libraries, parks, the state Capitol building, Aloha Stadium, Hawaii Convention Center, and the State Art Museum.

