Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

GIANT TELESCOPE
Giant Hawaii telescope cost estimate increases to $2.4B
HONOLULU (AP) — The cost to build a giant telescope that's unpopular among many Native Hawaiians is now estimated to have increased to $2.4 billion. The Thirty Meter Telescope price tag was previously $1.4 billion. Protesters who say the telescope will desecrate land held sacred by some Native Hawaiians have stalled construction on Mauna Kea. Telescope officials say the increased cost is because of construction delays, along with inflation and cost increases for construction items. Telescope officials have selected an alternate location in Spain's Canary Islands. Hawaii remains the preferred site.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII
Hawaii asks visitors to postpone travel plans amid outbreak
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii's governor is encouraging travelers to postpone their island vacations for at least the next 30 days as the state tries to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The governor is directing bars and clubs to close and for restaurants to focus on takeout, delivery and drive-through service. He called for gatherings to be limited to a maximum of 10 people. Officials have closed schools and facilities and postponed events to prevent the disease from spreading widely in the community and overwhelming the healthcare system. To date, Hawaii has recorded 14 positive cases of the new coronavirus.
HOME PURCHASE BILL
Hawaii Senate passes bill to ban foreigner home purchases
HONOLULU (AP) — A bill to prohibit foreigners from buying some homes in Hawaii has been endorsed by state senators in an effort to make housing more affordable for local residents. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the proposed ban drew questions about its effectiveness and constitutionality. The bill would generally bar purchases of homes that are more than 5 years old by people who are not U.S. citizens and legal residents, as well as companies and trusts controlled by nonresident aliens. The Senate Judiciary Committee issued a report saying restrictions on residential property purchases by nonresident aliens may be unconstitutional.
OHIA DISEASE-TREES
Hawaii confirms new rapid ohia death fungal disease cases
LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) — A Hawaii scientific group has announced the discovery of new cases of a fungal disease that has killed thousands of native ohia trees. The Garden Island reported the Kauai Rapid Ohia Death Working Group announced cases of rapid ohia death on Kauai. Limahuli Garden and Preserve Director Lei Wann ordered a sample to be tested after officials observed trees exhibiting the disease. Other ohia tested positive afterward, including one tree with Ceratocystis huliohia and another with Ceratocystis lukuohia. Officials say C. huliohia may take months to years to kill ohia trees, while C. lukuohia can kill within weeks.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII
Hawaii Legislature goes into recess to prevent virus spread
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii lawmakers are indefinitely suspending the current state legislative session to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. The state House and Senate both voted for resolutions calling for a recess effective Tuesday. The announcement came as Honolulu reported Hawaii's first case of an individual testing positive for the disease without having traveled out of state. They acted after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidelines to restrict gatherings of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks. All bills have been suspended, and public hearings and large group meetings have been canceled. Lawmakers' offices will remain open during the recess.
HAWAII CORRUPTION-SENTENCING
Virus spread concerns postpone Hawaii corruption sentencing
HONOLULU (AP) — A federal judge is postponing sentencing in Hawaii's biggest corruption case because of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. Sentencing hearings were scheduled for Tuesday for Katherine and Louis Kealoha. A jury convicted them in June of conspiracy in a plot to frame a relative to keep him from revealing fraud that financed their lavish lifestyle. U.S. District Judge J. Michael Seabright says he expects large crowds will want to watch the sentencing, so he's postponing it to an undetermined date. Prosecutors want Katherine Kealoha imprisoned for 14 years. They want her now-estranged husband locked up for about 7 years.