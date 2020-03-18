Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii lawmakers are indefinitely suspending the current state legislative session to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. The state House and Senate both voted for resolutions calling for a recess effective Tuesday. The announcement came as Honolulu reported Hawaii's first case of an individual testing positive for the disease without having traveled out of state. They acted after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidelines to restrict gatherings of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks. All bills have been suspended, and public hearings and large group meetings have been canceled. Lawmakers' offices will remain open during the recess.