Las Vegas to go dark as Nevada shuts down non-essential businesses

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nevada’s governor said in a press conference Tuesday that he was shutting down all non-essential businesses statewide for 30 days ― including the closures of the dozens of resorts and casinos scattered across Las Vegas.
“We all need to take our roles of stopping the spread of this virus seriously,” Governor Steve Sisolak said. “They have advised that the most effective course of action is to direct all Nevadans to stay home and for all non-essential businesses to close to the public for 30 days.”
Only essential services, Gov. Sisolak said, would remain open: fire and police departments, healthcare providers and first responders, transit services and businesses that provide food, shelter or social services for needy populations.
Pharmacies and grocery stores will be allowed to remain open, as will hardware stores and gas stations.
After the news was announced, casino operators who had not already closed for business ― including Boyd Gaming, which operates popular ‘ninth island’ destinations like the California Hotel and Main Street Station ― announced they would shut down by midnight on Tuesday.
“There have been no reported cases at any Boyd Gaming properties,” the company said in a statement. “The closures are due solely to the Governor’s mandate aimed at preventing the spread of disease.”
Several of the city’s largest gaming operations, including MGM and Wynn-owned properties, announced earlier in the week that they were closing temporarily.
All other gatherings, the governor said, were to be postponed or canceled.
“This is not the time for sleepovers, playdates, concerts, theater outings, or athletic events,” Gov. Sisolak said. “If your business brings groups of people together, it should not be open.”
This story will be updated.
