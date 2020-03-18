Kona couple quarantined in California after getting off ship with cluster of COVID-19 cases

SAN DIEGO, California (HawaiiNewsNow) - A couple from Kona is quarantined in California after getting off a cruise ship stricken with a cluster of coronavirus cases.
Brian and Rowena Vasquez work as Hawaiian ambassadors on various vessels.
They provide cultural enrichment to guests through lessons and lectures.
They had to come up with ways to keep passengers on the Grand Princess entertained while in quarantine after authorities confirmed that at least 21 people had tested positive.
"We passed out ukuleles and music so they could practice in their rooms. We just tried to make everybody feel comfortable," said Brian.
The Grand Princess ended up docking in Oakland, California.
The couple is now almost halfway through a 14-day quarantine at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego.
"They check our temperature twice a day and whenever we step outside we have to put on masks," said Brian.
They said they don't have any symptoms. They were finally tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday and are expecting the results in the next few days.
"Two weeks is a short time to give up to make sure that your parents and your kids and the people you love are safe from you," said Rowena.
Their next two cruises have been canceled, and as the pandemic develops the future of the industry is uncertain.
Once they're released from quarantine, they plan to eventually make their way back to Kona.
"Of course it affects our livelihoods, but what are you going to do? You plan for it and then you just tighten up," said Rowena.
For now, they’re just try to make the best of this unexpected adventure.
“We sit here, we play cards, we laugh a lot. People think we’re crazy, but hey, what else can we do?” said Rowena.
