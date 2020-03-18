Foodland sets up special shopping hours for seniors amid COVID-19 pandemic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A number of grocery stores are setting up special shopping periods for seniors amid growing fears coronavirus is spreading in the community.
The elderly and those with serious pre-existing conditions are at highest risk of developing severe symptoms from coronavirus, or COVID-19.
In a bid to protect those customers, Target said it would reserve the first hour of shopping daily for senior citizens.
Foodland, meanwhile said it would set aside the first hour of business at stores statewide on Tuesday, Thursdays and Saturday to serve only those 60 and older and their caretakers.
The Foodland program will start Thursday and continue through March 31.
“We know that many of our seniors are concerned about their health and safety during this current crisis, and we want to provide them an opportunity to shop with us in a less crowded environment,” Foodland Chairman and CEO Jenai S. Wall said, in a news release
Foodland opening times vary by store, either 5 a.m. or 6 a.m.
For more information, go to Foodland.com.
