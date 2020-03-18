Flash flood watch extended, more heavy rain likely

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A wet and unsettled weather pattern will continue across the Hawaiian Islands through Wednesday as a kona low remains stationary several hundred miles west of Kauai. The main threat to the islands will come from heavy rain and flooding over already saturated ground. The potential for severe weather continues today across the western half of the state. The kona storm will slowly weaken and drift northward on Thursday and Friday, stabilizing the atmosphere, and reducing rainfall coverage from east to west. Trade winds will fill in over the state as the low retreats northward with more typical trade wind weather forecast from Saturday through next week Tuesday.
Surf along north and west facing shores will remain small through Thursday, then trend up late Thursday night through the day Friday as a long-period, northwest swell builds down the island chain. Wave heights will near advisory levels for exposed north and west facing shores as it peaks late Friday into Saturday. This swell will hold Saturday, then slowly ease Sunday into early next week. Surf along south facing shores will potentially remain up through midweek for coasts exposed to southeast winds (Kauai/Oahu/SE Big Island). Largest will remain along south facing shores of Kauai through midweek, likely near or just shy of the 8 ft advisory level. Otherwise, mainly small background south swells are anticipated through the second half of the week.
