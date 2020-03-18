Flash flood watch extended, more heavy rain likely

Surf along north and west facing shores will remain small through Thursday, then trend up late Thursday night through the day Friday as a long-period, northwest swell builds down the island chain. Wave heights will near advisory levels for exposed north and west facing shores as it peaks late Friday into Saturday. This swell will hold Saturday, then slowly ease Sunday into early next week. Surf along south facing shores will potentially remain up through midweek for coasts exposed to southeast winds (Kauai/Oahu/SE Big Island). Largest will remain along south facing shores of Kauai through midweek, likely near or just shy of the 8 ft advisory level. Otherwise, mainly small background south swells are anticipated through the second half of the week.