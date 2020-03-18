Dozens on Molokai protest at airport, urging visitors to go home

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 60 Molokai residents staged a protest at the island’s airport on Wednesday morning.
They’re saying they don’t want any more visitors coming to the island as a precaution against coronavirus.
“We are here today to exercise our rights and our voices to ask tourists and people who are not from here to please stay home,” said resident Zhantell Lindo.
“We want to protect our people and we want to support the governor in asking visitors to please stay home at this time. We want to keep Molokai Molokai and we appreciate and mahalo all your support.”
The protest comes after the governor on Tuesday urged visitors to stay away from the islands for at least 30 days.
It doesn’t appear that’s happening yet, however.
At the Molokai protest, attendees were reminded not to hug or shake hands and they stayed 6 feet away from each other during the protest.
