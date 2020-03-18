City grants 90-day extension on driver’s license, state ID expiration dates

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The city said Tuesday it would extend expiration dates on driver’s licenses and state IDs by 90 days because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The city said it would also allow drivers age 72 and older to renew their two-year licenses by mail under certain conditions.
The new measure automatically grants a 90-day extension on the expiration date of driver licenses and state identification cards that expire in the months of March, April, May and June.
Licenses that expired prior to March are not eligible. The extension takes effect on Wednesday.
Licenses will no longer be valid for driving after the 90-day period unless they are renewed.
The extension applies to all valid Oahu driver licenses, learner permits and identification cards.
Late fees will not be assessed during this period for those qualifying for the extension.
