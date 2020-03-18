Bracing for surge in demand, Hawaii Foodbank turns to community for help

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii FoodBank says demand for the basics is up.
And for now, supply of food is OK, but to keep it that way they’re going to need the public’s help.
“Demand has gone up. Supply has changed. Our donation flow has slowed,” said Ron Mizutani, the head of the nonprofit.
He said people aren’t donating food like they were a few weeks ago. So he’s asking those who can to donate money instead so the agency can purchase food for the hungry.
The Hawaii FoodBank feeds about 10% of the state’s population on an average day.
During an emergency, that number goes up exponentially.
With tourism down and businesses cutting hours, the Hawaii Food Bank expects to see a lot of new faces in the coming weeks.
“Those in need will change. As more people are impacted by the COVID-19 virus. You’re talking about people losing their jobs,” said Mizutani.
“By all means take care of your family. Prepare your homes. But also think about those who are not able to do so.”
