Surfer drowns in waters off the coast of Hamoa Bay on Maui

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An adult male who was found floating face down in waters off the coast of Maui on Monday has died, a fire department spokesperson says.
The individual, a 38-year-old male who has not been identified, was discovered floating in two-to-three foot surf in Hamoa Bay near Hana just before 3 p.m.
He was brought to shore by other surfers at the beach, a fire department spokesperson says. An off-duty nurse performed CPR on the man until first responders arrived.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
