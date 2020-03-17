Surfer drowns in waters off the coast of Hamoa Bay on Maui

Surfer drowns in waters off the coast of Hamoa Bay on Maui
Google Maps photograph of Hamoa Bay on Maui. (Source: Google Maps)
By HNN Staff | March 17, 2020 at 12:50 PM HST - Updated March 17 at 12:50 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An adult male who was found floating face down in waters off the coast of Maui on Monday has died, a fire department spokesperson says.

The individual, a 38-year-old male who has not been identified, was discovered floating in two-to-three foot surf in Hamoa Bay near Hana just before 3 p.m.

He was brought to shore by other surfers at the beach, a fire department spokesperson says. An off-duty nurse performed CPR on the man until first responders arrived.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.