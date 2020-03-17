Single-engine plane flips near Kahului Airport, temporarily impacting flights

KAHULUI, Maui (HawaiiNewsNow) - A single-engine Cessna flipped near the runway at Kahului Airport, temporarily impacting flights, the state Department of Transportation said.
The DOT reported the incident around 9:45 a.m.
The pilot was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. However, the incident caused some flight delays for some travelers at the airport.
Crews were able to remove the plane around 11 a.m. and normal airport operations have resumed.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.