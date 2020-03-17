Singer Anuhea says yes to the dress and sets her intentions for 2020

After the fitting, the girls talk story and grab some healthy grindz at Jamba Juice. Not only is Jamba one of Anuhea’s favorite places, but it was where she got one of her first jobs and met her very first boyfriend. It’s been 10 years since Anuhea debuted her debut album, and she recently released A10: a 10th Anniversary, Best of Anuhea album. She tells McKenna: “I’m excited for the next chapter. It was nice to reflect. It forced me to go back in time and relive the songs and listen to the way even my voice has changed and progressed, and my song writing has matured I think over the years.” They talk Grammys and how she feels being nominated in the same category as other local female legends.