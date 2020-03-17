Singer Anuhea says yes to the dress and sets her intentions for 2020

You can hear the wedding bells ringing as McKenna meets Anuhea for her final wedding dress fitting at Casablanca Bridal & Formals. The first look at the blushing bridge brings tears, chicken skin, and all the feels! Even though fashionista McKenna helped her find the dress, seeing Anuhea all dressed in white takes her breath away.
After the fitting, the girls talk story and grab some healthy grindz at Jamba Juice. Not only is Jamba one of Anuhea’s favorite places, but it was where she got one of her first jobs and met her very first boyfriend. It’s been 10 years since Anuhea debuted her debut album, and she recently released A10: a 10th Anniversary, Best of Anuhea album. She tells McKenna: “I’m excited for the next chapter. It was nice to reflect. It forced me to go back in time and relive the songs and listen to the way even my voice has changed and progressed, and my song writing has matured I think over the years.” They talk Grammys and how she feels being nominated in the same category as other local female legends.
Anuhea has had an epic year of accomplishments including a collaboration with Kimié Miner and Imua Garza on the album: Hawaiian Lullaby. She gives McKenna the inside scoop on up and coming female vocalists that she’s got her eye on as she gets ready to pass on her title of “Female Vocalist of the Year” at the Na Hoku Hanohano Awards. Anuhea is most excited about spending time with her son and marrying her love, baseball player and personal trainer Jordan Brower.
About Anuhea: The name "Anuhea" translates from Hawaiian as a fragrance or cool breeze. In the world of island/reggae music, Maui songbird Anuhea Jenkins has been JUST that: A cool breeze to the island music scene. This multi-talented artist entered the room in 2009 like a breath of fresh island air, beautifully blending vibes of reggae, pop, R&B, and even country. Anuhea's eclectic and multi-faceted musical style is paralleled by her work ethic and fun-loving personality. After 10 successful years in the music scene, dozens of hit songs and multiple awards, Anuhea remains humble when she's rightfully referred to as one of the top musical artists from Hawai'i of all time.
For more information: www.anuheajams.com www.hawaiianlullaby.com
