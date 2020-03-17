Sentencing for Kealohas delayed due to coronavirus

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - One day before ex police chief Louis Kealoha and his wife, Katherine were set to be sentenced in federal court for their crimes, the hearing was postponed due to the spread of COVID-19.
Lian Abernathy, Chief Deputy Clerk, said in a statement that the decision was made “In the interest of the safety and health of the public and of court employees."
The ex Honolulu police chief and ex Honolulu deputy prosecutor were set to learn their fate for obstruction, conspiracy, bank fraud and identity theft on Tuesday.
Their co-conspirators, former police lieutenant Derek Wayne Hahn and officer Minh-Hung “Bobby” Nguyen were scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday, that has also been postponed.
It’s been almost seven years since the group framed a Kealoha relative for a crime he did not commit. Gerard Puana was jailed and prosecuted for stealing the Kealohas’ mailbox in June 2013 because the family was involved in a feud over money.
Katherine Kealoha had stolen hundreds of thousands of dollars from Puana’s mother.
Sentencing for the group had been postponed previously and trial was delayed several times.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.