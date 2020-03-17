Name that Mele at Hele with Josh Tatofi!

McKenna and Grammy nominated musician Josh Tatofi surprise unsuspecting customers with a chance to win a gas card if they can finish the words to various Kapena songs. Watch locals test their music knowledge as they are challenged to sing the lyrics of some of Kapena’s greatest hits. We get to see another side of Josh Tatofi as he interacts with his new friends. He starts off by sweetly serenating some locals. But then, he puts them on the spot by making them pick up where he left off without skipping a beat. Some customers win a gas card, while others win our hearts by making us laugh when they don’t know the words.
About Josh Tatofi:
Josh Tatofi is a solo artist born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai'i, and comes from a musical family. His father, Tiva Tatofi, was one of the founders of The Electrifying Kapena, a group who pioneered Island Reggae Music. Josh is an artist, composer, and producer who sings Island Reggae, R&B and Traditional Hawaiian music. Josh's debut album was recorded with Waiehu Records under the group Ekolu. His debut album gained him recognition throughout Hawaii as a Na Hoku Hanohano Award nominee for Most Promising Artist in 2011. His follow up single, a Traditional Hawaiian song titled "Pua Kiele", was named Island Music Album of the year at the 2017 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards and has gained him a lot of attention in the Hawaiian music scene. He's quickly become one of the most sought after Hawaiian singers in the islands performing in Japan for multiple Hula Halau. He's also been invited every year to perform at the prestigious Merrie Monarch Festival in Hilo. Josh has been working on a full length Traditional Hawaiian CD that will be released at the end of 2019.
For more information: joshtatofi.com, @joshtatofimusic
