McKenna visits her Kumu Hula, Mark Kealiʻi Hoʻomalu

McKenna Maduli flies to Oakland, CA to pay a visit to her Kumu Hula Mark Kealiʻi Hoʻomalu. A legend in his own right, Mark Kealiʻi Hoʻomalu greets McKenna with a big hug, then playfully telling her she’s cut and closing the door. When she tells him that she is here to talk story, he lets her in, but keeps her on her toes by immediately seeing what she remembers. It all comes back to McKenna as they begin to hula. McKenna recalls when Mark moved her from the Merrie Monarch point to the back center because she rolled her eyes at him. Their connection is palpable and evokes a smile as they reminisce together.