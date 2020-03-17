Mariota reaches deal with Raiders

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Local football fans have another reason to head to Sin City, as former Heisman winner Marcus Mariota and the Raiders have agreed to terms for the upcoming NFL season.
Mariota, was one of the NFL’s most notable free agent prospective’s during the off-season and the Raiders had long been a possible landing spot for the former St. Louis Crusader.
After being drafted No. 2 overall in the 2015 NFL draft, Mariota threw for 13,207 yards and 76 touchdowns in his tenure in Tennessee.
Mariota accumulated a 29-32 record in 61 career starts with the Titans organization.
