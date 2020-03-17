LIST: Cancellations and closures mount amid growing fears of outbreak

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flurry of events locally and nationally have been canceled amid growing efforts to prevent the broader spread of the coronavirus.
This list is far from exhaustive, but it’s meant to offer a scale and scope of the impacts to communities.
Are schools and universities cancelling class?
Many universities and schools are changing their schedules to prevent students from gathering in large groups. One major example: Public schools have extended spring break by a week.
Can I still go to a house of worship?
- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has canceled all gatherings, including public worship services, until further notice.
- On March 13, Kawaiahao Church announced it would close its doors to the public for the next 60 days. The church said Sunday services are canceled in addition to youth services and organized sports. Services will available, however, through its Facebook page.
- Kailua United Methodist Church announced it won’t be holding in person worship on Sunday, March 15. The church says it will do an online worship starting at 9:30 a.m.
- Our Savior Lutheran Church in Aiea is taking its worship services online.
- No other religions have released similar sweeping guidelines, but are taking steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Are any attractions or retailers closing?
Closures of attractions have been mounting as communities practice “social distancing.” Here’s a list:
- Hanauma Bay, Blaisdell Center and other city facilities (click here for more details)
- Ice Palace (closed indefinitely)
- Sea Life Park (closed indefinitely)
- The Polynesian Cultural Center (closed through March 31)
- Tours to Kalaupapa National Historical Park (suspended until April 11)
- The Kapiolani Community College Farmers Market (closed)
- The Leahi Farmers Market (closed)
- Hawaii Children’s Discovery Center (closed through March 30)
- Mauna Kea Visitor Center (closed)
Stores and eateries that have announced disruptions:
- Ala Moana Center is modifying its hours. Monday through Saturdays, they will operate between noon and 7 p.m. On Sundays, shops will close at 6 p.m.
- Royal Hawaiian Center is reducing its hours, and will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Apple CEO Tim Cook announced the tech giant is closing retail stores in the U.S. until March 27. Other tech companies have followed suit.
- Walmart is cutting back store hours. Stores that are usually open 24/7 are now open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Starbucks, McDonald’s and other eateries have switched to take-out or delivery only.
- The Spaghetti Factory is closing all of its eateries nationwide through April 2.
How are agencies that serve the elderly reacting?
A growing number of senior centers, care homes and hospitals are modifying their visitor policies or closing day programs to prevent the spread of the virus.
For example, Lanakila Multi-purpose Senior Center, which serves about 1,500 seniors, is closing Tuesday for an indefinite period of time. Other day programs have also announced closures.
What events have been canceled so far in Hawaii?
The list of canceled events is long ― and began with the cancellation of the Honolulu Festival earlier this month. Here’s a look at some of the large events that have been called off or put on hold:
- Neighborhood board meetings and most other community meetings canceled
- The National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific — or Punchbowl — is open for interment services and visitation, but all ceremonies are postponed through April.
- Lantern Floating Hawaii on Memorial Day (canceled)
- Diana Ross concert (canceled)
- Passport Fair at Kailua Public Library (canceled)
- Mid-Pacific Road Runners Club Windward Half Marathon and 5K (canceled, but will host a virtual race)
- Kaimuki High School Foundation fundraiser dinner (canceled)
- East Honolulu Food and Wine Festival (canceled)
- Prince Kuhio Parade and Hoolaulea in Kapolei (postponed)
- Kona Brewers Festival (postponed)
- Assets School’s Illuminations Gala (canceled)
- Hawaii Red Cross Heroes Breakfast (postponed)
- Taiko Festival by Pacific Buddhist Academy (canceled)
- HYSA member leagues and clubs (canceled through March 31)
- Merrie Monarch Festival (canceled)
- Kamehameha Schools Song Contest (postponed)
- Mariah Carey concert (postponed until Nov. 28)
- All University of Hawaii sporting events (canceled)
- International Studies Association Convention (canceled)
- St. Patrick’s Day block party in Downtown Honolulu (canceled)
- Several popular farmers markets (on hold for now)
- Valley Isle Keiki Fest 2020 (canceled)
- Maui Matsuri Japanese Festival (canceled)
- Noodle Fest at Victoria Ward Park (canceled)
- Festival of the Pacific Arts & Culture (postponed)
- Hapalua half-marathon (postponed)
- All private parties, classes and other programs at Kauai County parks, with some exceptions (canceled for 60 days starting March 16)
- Iolani Fair (canceled)
- Hawaii Kai Carnival (canceled)
- Girl Scouts Women of Distinction Dinner (canceled)
- AYSO local and national programs (suspended)
- Hawaii State Science and Engineering Fair (canceled)
- Lavaman Triathlon in Waikoloa (canceled)
- Waikiki Spam Jam (canceled)
Are large events nationally also being canceled?
A host of events have been suspended or canceled. They include:
- The Masters (postponed)
- NASCAR races (canceled)
- Boston Marathon (postponed)
- Coachella (postponed)
- SXSW (cancellation)
- StageCoach (postponed)
- Broadway shows (shutting down indefinitely)
- NBA and NHL season (suspended)
- PGA Tour (canceled)
- MLB (start of season delayed)
- March Madness (canceled)
Are health officials discouraging people from gathering in large crowds?
The White House on Monday also released new guidelines, urging Americans not to gather in groups of more than 10 people and to also avoid eating out at restaurants and bars.
Those at highest risk of severe symptoms from the virus are the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, including diabetes and heart disease.
