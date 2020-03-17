LATEST: White House wants to send sizable checks to Americans to boost economy

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ahead of an expected surge in coronavirus cases, President Donald Trump is moving to blunt the impact of the pandemic on the U.S. economy, fundamentally altered by a push for a nation to stay home.
As the global markets fluctuated amid fears of a recession, the president conferred with tourism executives as well as restaurant leaders, retailers and suppliers.
His administration is expected to propose a roughly $850 billion emergency economic stimulus to address the free-fall while considering checks to American workers trying to make their way in an economy deeply unsettled by the outbreak.
Here’s more of the latest coronavirus news:
- Hawaii has reported it first confirmed case of COVID-19 community transmission.
- The state will close all parks, include Diamond Head State Monument, to prevent the spread of the virus. The city is also closing a number of venues, including Blaisdell Center and Hanauma Bay, and has canceled all large gatherings on city property.
- Hundreds of thousands of Hawaii residents are working from home as businesses institute social distancing procedures. Meanwhile, a growing number of local and national retailers have announced they’re temporarily closing their doors or cutting back on some services.
Hawaii authorities are closing state parks across the islands, including all of those on Oahu, in response to the worsening coronavirus pandemic.
The closures will have varying impacts on all functions within the Department of Land and Natural Resources. In addition to the park closures, state officials say they are canceling hunts, camping and special use permits for state-managed areas.
“We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding during this time of major inconvenience," said department chair Suzanne Case. “We intend to reopen parks and facilities as soon as the novel coronavirus is no longer a threat.”
There are currently 10 coronavirus cases in Hawaii, including one that officials have confirmed is an instance of community spread.
Oahu has six cases in all.
There are two cases each on Maui and Kauai.
Meanwhile, at least seven other tests are still pending.
Want to catch the most recent updates on the coronavirus outbreak?
Remember to download the Hawaii News Now apps for Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire, where you can watch our daily 3 p.m. studio update with Ashley Nagaoka.
We’ll bring you the day’s latest news on the worldwide outbreak and how local officials are working to contain a COVID-19 outbreak here in Hawaii.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.