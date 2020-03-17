Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII
Hawaii Legislature goes into recess to prevent virus spread
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii lawmakers are indefinitely suspending the current state legislative session to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. The state House and Senate both voted for resolutions calling for a recess effective Tuesday. The announcement came as Honolulu reported Hawaii's first case of an individual testing positive for the disease without having traveled out of state. They acted after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidelines to restrict gatherings of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks. All bills have been suspended, and public hearings and large group meetings have been canceled. Lawmakers' offices will remain open during the recess.
HAWAII CORRUPTION-SENTENCING
Virus spread concerns postpone Hawaii corruption sentencing
HONOLULU (AP) — A federal judge is postponing sentencing in Hawaii's biggest corruption case because of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. Sentencing hearings were scheduled for Tuesday for Katherine and Louis Kealoha. A jury convicted them in June of conspiracy in a plot to frame a relative to keep him from revealing fraud that financed their lavish lifestyle. U.S. District Judge J. Michael Seabright says he expects large crowds will want to watch the sentencing, so he's postponing it to an undetermined date. Prosecutors want Katherine Kealoha imprisoned for 14 years. They want her now-estranged husband locked up for about 7 years.
LANDFILL RESTRICTIONS
Hawaii lawmakers consider restrictions on landfill sites
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii lawmakers are considering a large amount of public comment on proposed legislation to keep landfills from intruding on residential areas. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the state Senate passed a bill that is now in the House concerning where to dispose of waste. Individuals, government agencies, business organizations, and unions have weighed in with more than 200 pages of written comments. The bill would prohibit development of any new or expanded waste disposal facility that needs a permit review and modification if the facility lacks a half-mile buffer from a neighboring residential, school or hospital property line.
CESSPOOL ORGANIZATION
Advocates launch nonprofit group to rid Hawaii of cesspools
HONOLULU (AP) — A pair of environmental advocates has launched an organization to help rid Hawaii of cesspools that threaten public health and the marine environment. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Wastewater Alternatives and Innovations plans to help the state address sewage pollution by finding ways to convert cesspools to effective treatment systems. Stuart Coleman left his position with the Surfrider Foundation to team with John Anner of the Coral Reef Alliance, who previously operated a group seeking solutions to wastewater issues in Southeast Asia. They plan to assist the state in an effort to replace 88,000 cesspools by 2050.
ROAD CONSTRUCTION BOND MEASURE
Hawaii County advances $103M bond issue for road projects
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Multiple road construction projects in Hawaii could start sooner under a $103 million bond measure advanced by a county council committee. West Hawaii Today reported that the Hawaii County Finance Committee has unanimously advanced a bill Friday that would fund multiple construction projects across the island. Finance Director Deanna Sako says it is a good time to issue bonds after interest rates decreased and the county's credit rating increased. Council Chairman Aaron Chung says the bond is intended to fulfill a promise to constituents that the council would push road projects. Chung says it would also include enough money to leverage for state and federal grants.
AP-US-LAST-HAWAIIAN-PRINCESS
Judge: Hawaiian 'princess' needs help managing $215M estate
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii judge says a 93-year-old Native Hawaiian heiress needs someone to manage her estate. Abigail Kawananakoa’s $215 million trust has been tied up in a court case since she had a stroke in 2017. State Judge James Ashford says in his ruling Friday that Kawananakoa can't manage her business affairs effectively. After the stroke, Kawananakoa married her partner of 20 years, Veronica Gail Worth, who later took her last name. Board members of the heiress' foundation and ex-employees say her wife is manipulating her. Lawyers for the couple dispute that. Native Hawaiians are concerned about the fate of a foundation she set up to benefit Hawaiian causes.