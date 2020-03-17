Lantern Floating Hawaii, one of Honolulu’s largest annual events, has been canceled

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii ceremony, one of the largest events held in Honolulu each year, has been canceled because of the coronavirus.
In a news release, event organizers said the decision to cancel was a difficult one.
“Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii has become an important and beloved tradition to our community, and this decision was not made lightly,” the news release said.
“However, the health and safety of the thousands of attendees, participants, volunteers and staff are of utmost importance. Therefore, we felt that ... it would be prudent to cancel the ceremony.”
The ceremony, held annually on Memorial Day, drew 50,000 people to Magic Island and Ala Moana Beach Park last year.
Thousands of lanterns ― each bearing personal messages ― illuminated the waters off Ala Moana Beach Park and then were gathered up by volunteers in the water.
Organizers said they are planning an “alternative” observance to remember and honor fallen service members and loved ones.
