Kuhio Lewis encourages Hawaiians to be seen, heard, and counted in the 2020 Census

McKenna Maduli talks story with Kuhio Lewis, the CEO of the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement. They are talking about the 2020 Census, a subject they’re both very passionate about. Kuhio tells us, “Every ten years, the United States does a massive survey to determine how many people live in the United States. They use that data to decide and determine where they’re money allocations go. That’s #1. More importantly it’s how the federal government decides on how many legislators reside in each district, or how many we’ll have to represent our state.” McKenna and Kuhio share how the Census is a good thing, and not something to be intimidated by. “The better representation of our people, the better the outcomes. Every person that is not counted is a loss of $2,500 per year to the state of Hawaii.” Census 2020 made an epic music video to encourage people to get involved. Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander artists, from Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, to Hollywood Hills, to the shadow of the Statue of Liberty, lent their voices to perform a new rendition of "This Is Me." The performance, captured in a powerful music video, helps raise awareness of the census and the importance of being seen, heard, and counted.
About 2020 Census:
School lunches. Plans for highways. Support for firefighters and families in need. Census results affect your community every day.
The results of the 2020 Census will help determine how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding flow into communities every year for the next decade. That funding shapes many different aspects of every community, no matter the size, no matter the location.
The results of the census also determine the number of seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives, and they are used to draw congressional and state legislative districts.
It's also in the Constitution: Article 1, Section 2, mandates that the country conduct a count of its population once every 10 years. The 2020 Census will mark the 24th time that the country has counted its population since 1790.
Participating in the census is required by law, even if you recently completed another survey from the Census Bureau. A complete and accurate count is critical for you and your community, because the results of the 2020 Census will affect community funding, congressional representation, and more.
For more information: https://2020census.gov/en/what-is-2020-census/focus/this-is-me.html
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.