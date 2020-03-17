Kuhio Lewis encourages Hawaiians to be seen, heard, and counted in the 2020 Census

McKenna Maduli talks story with Kuhio Lewis, the CEO of the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement. They are talking about the 2020 Census, a subject they’re both very passionate about. Kuhio tells us, “Every ten years, the United States does a massive survey to determine how many people live in the United States. They use that data to decide and determine where they’re money allocations go. That’s #1. More importantly it’s how the federal government decides on how many legislators reside in each district, or how many we’ll have to represent our state.” McKenna and Kuhio share how the Census is a good thing, and not something to be intimidated by. “The better representation of our people, the better the outcomes. Every person that is not counted is a loss of $2,500 per year to the state of Hawaii.” Census 2020 made an epic music video to encourage people to get involved. Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander artists, from Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, to Hollywood Hills, to the shadow of the Statue of Liberty, lent their voices to perform a new rendition of "This Is Me." The performance, captured in a powerful music video, helps raise awareness of the census and the importance of being seen, heard, and counted.