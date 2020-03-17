Kona low continues to stall off Kauai... bringing more deep tropical moisture our way!

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - After a very busy morning with torrential rain over Kauai and Oahu, the focus has shifted over to Maui County along with the west side of Hawaii Island as we head into Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning. Earlier this morning, there was a tornado warning for Kauai and Niihau. Fortunately, it was a fast moving system. It initially began as a waterspout off of Port Allen (that was detected on the radar) and then it lost steam and energy as it approached land. Within the last 24 hours, the kona low dumped 18+ inches over Mt. Waialeale and then 3 more inches over Oahu, causing flood alerts through the day.
Now, several inches are expected to fall over Maui. As of Tuesday evening, a flood advisory has been posted for Maui until 8:15 pm (and it could be extended). There is an extended line of thunderstorms just south of the islands that could clip Molokai, Lanai and Maui. Some bands may reach the south shore of Oahu and west Hawaii Island. This wide conveyor belt of deep tropical moisture will continue to be concentrated over a wide portion of the state.
Weather in a nutshell: Wet and unsettled weather will persist across much of the island chain through tonight, and possibly Wednesday, as a kona low sits several hundred miles west of the state. While the flash flood threat continues state-wide, the greatest risk of flooding will be over the already saturated western end of the island chain. The kona low will slowly lift northward on Thursday and Friday, allowing the heavy rain threat to gradually diminish from east to west. Easterly trade winds may build over the islands during the weekend.
The NWS has a small craft advisory up for the entire island chain plus a gale warning off of the Hawaiian Island’s coastal waters...
Let’s talk surf: A small north-northeast swell is expected tonight and will remain through Thursday. A long period moderate northwest swell is expected Thursday night and will remain into the weekend. This swell may warrant a High Surf Advisory for north and west facing shores of Kauai and Oahu. A series of small background south swells will continue through the week. A larger long period south swell is possible next Monday and Tuesday.
Sending lots of aloha your way! Be safe and keep positive!
