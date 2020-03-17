Kona low continues to stall off Kauai... bringing more deep tropical moisture our way!

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - After a very busy morning with torrential rain over Kauai and Oahu, the focus has shifted over to Maui County along with the west side of Hawaii Island as we head into Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning. Earlier this morning, there was a tornado warning for Kauai and Niihau. Fortunately, it was a fast moving system. It initially began as a waterspout off of Port Allen (that was detected on the radar) and then it lost steam and energy as it approached land. Within the last 24 hours, the kona low dumped 18+ inches over Mt. Waialeale and then 3 more inches over Oahu, causing flood alerts through the day.