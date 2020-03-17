Kamu Grugier-Hill signs one year deal with Dolphins

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Kamehameha Warrior Kamu Grugier-Hill has agreed to a one year deal with the Miami Dolphins.
The deal was first reported by NFL Network.
Grugier-Hill spent four seasons with the Eagles after they claimed him in 2016 and grew to become a staple on special teams, where he eventually became Eagles special teams captain.
The former Kamehameha Warrior was voted by his teammates as the Eagles’ special teams captain the last two seasons.
In Miami, Grugier-Hill will be reunited with some of the coaching staff that drafted him to New England in 2016. Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and Dolphins DC Josh Boyer were with the Patriots when they drafted Grugier-Hill out of Eastern Illinois in the sixth round back in 2016.
In four years with the Eagles Grugier-Hill totaled 98 tackles and two interceptions.
This story will be updated.
