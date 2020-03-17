Jasmin Nicole joins Mckenna Maduli for some Kaʻaroke in the Talk Story Honda

Hawaiian up-and-coming powerhouse singer Jasmin Nicole joined McKenna Maduli for a little ka’aroke in the Talk Story Honda. She tells McKenna, “I started singing when I was 6. I started actually (with) karaoke. So, it’s cool that we’re just like… car karaoke!” Jasmin has come a long way since then! Nowadays, she’s busy writing, performing, and recording alongside her producer Leslie Ludiazo. McKenna and Jasmin discover their shared love for Whitney Houston and talk about big goals for 2020. Jasmin intends to travel and tour this year. “I want to tour. I just want to travel, and to be able to sing and travel at the same time… that’s just a piece of cake!” Jasmin gives a shout out to all the local boys as she performs her hit new song: ‘Local Boy’.
About Jasmin Nicole:
Jasmin Nicole Idica started singing at the tender age of 6. She could barely read and articulate words when she started voice lessons at the Performing Artists Academy, where her talent was nurtured and was given the opportunity to share her gift of music. Her love and passion for music expanded when she started learning to play various instruments, such as the drums, piano, bass, and guitar, making this young lady a versatile artist.
At nine years old, she was one of the youngest performers to share the stage with the Legendary Don Ho until his passing. She has won numerous singing contests both locally and nationally, belting out songs from her favorite artists, like Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey. She was the lead singer for the JP Band who was the 2010 Bandchamp Grand Champions. Their EP album was later nominated for a Na Hoku Hanohano Award. She was also the lead singer of the Sweet Keyz Band who performed regularly at the Shack Waikiki and Tiki’s Bar & Grill.
Jasmin was nominated for Artist of the year for the 2019 Island Music Awards.
For more information: Instagram: @JasminNicole84
