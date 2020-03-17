Jasmin Nicole joins Mckenna Maduli for some Kaʻaroke in the Talk Story Honda

Hawaiian up-and-coming powerhouse singer Jasmin Nicole joined McKenna Maduli for a little ka’aroke in the Talk Story Honda. She tells McKenna, “I started singing when I was 6. I started actually (with) karaoke. So, it’s cool that we’re just like… car karaoke!” Jasmin has come a long way since then! Nowadays, she’s busy writing, performing, and recording alongside her producer Leslie Ludiazo. McKenna and Jasmin discover their shared love for Whitney Houston and talk about big goals for 2020. Jasmin intends to travel and tour this year. “I want to tour. I just want to travel, and to be able to sing and travel at the same time… that’s just a piece of cake!” Jasmin gives a shout out to all the local boys as she performs her hit new song: ‘Local Boy’.