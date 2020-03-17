How to talk to your child about the pandemic (and how it’s disrupting daily life)

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With many spring break activities canceled and schools closed for extra days, families are having to come up with new plans.
Kuulani Keohokalole works from home as the owner of People Strategies Hawaii, a local consulting firm.
Over the weekend, she found out that her three children will have an extra week of spring break.
"They keep asking if they can go to the playground, they can go to the zoo, the mall, and so it's been a little difficult," said Keohokalole. "We did take them to the beach this weekend and tried to just stay away from everyone."
The Kaneohe mother released a video online with tips on working from home with kids during the pandemic.
“Expect that it’s not going to be perfect. You’re going to have to juggle,” said Keohokalole. “You really are doing two jobs at once -- you’re being a caregiver and you’re being a worker.”
Keohokalole also recommends communicating early and often with your manager.
"It’s important to start with what are the three things you want to accomplish for the day and communicate with your manager. They’ve got to know that the productivity may slip a little bit, but as long as you’re getting your results done, that should be what matters," she said.
Another challenge for parents is helping their children understand what's going on.
Iolani School canceled on-campus classes for students ahead of the start of Spring Break on March 20.
"They will pick up on our cues about how worried to be about this, and the calm, reassuring attitudes toward them is going to pay off really, really well in their overall emotional adjustment," said Dr. Leilani Ahina-Dawson, Iolani School's director of social and emotional health.
Ahina-Dawson said it's important to stick to routines and to use developmentally appropriate approaches.
“For middle school kids, they might have a few more questions and critical thinking questions, whereas older kids, kids in high school, might want to do some research on their own,” said Ahina-Dawson.
“But when we do talk to younger kids, we need to do it in really short statements and check for their understanding.”
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.