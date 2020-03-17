HHSAA places moratorium on practices effective immediately amid coronavirus outbreak

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii High School Athletic Association (HHSAA) in conjunction with its member leagues across the state, collectively agreed that effective immediately, all interscholastic practices will also be added to the list of suspended activities.
The HHSAA executive board met via video conferencing Monday as part of a planned weekly briefing to continually evaluate the public health threat.
“The leagues are working together to make the health and safety of our top community priority and to do our part in containing spread of the virus,” said HHSAA Executive Director Chris Chun.
The next HHSAA executive board meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 23.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.