Hawaiian to cut nonstop Honolulu-Sapporo service amid declining demand

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Airlines will suspend nonstop service between Honolulu and Sapporo through July 21 amid declining demand because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The airline currently operates three non-stop flights a week between Honolulu and Sapporo. Hawaiian has served the city since 2012.
The announcement comes as Hawaiian Airlines looks for ways to cut costs.
“As we make temporary schedule adjustments in a rapidly evolving and challenging environment, we remain committed to supporting guests traveling between Japan and Hawaii,” said Theo Panagiotoulias, senior vice president for global sales and alliances at Hawaiian Airlines.
“Sapporo is a critical city in our Japan network and we look forward to resuming service in the summer.”
Hawaiian will pause Sapporo operations on April 1.
Earlier this month, Hawaiian Airlines announced it planned to cut its flight capacity by as much as 10% in April and up to 20% in May because of reduced demand amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The airline said it will also be looking for ways to cut costs, including by putting off non-essential aircraft painting, reviewing third-party contracts, and renegotiating vendor rates.
And Hawaii’s senior executives and board members are taking voluntary pay cuts of up to 20%.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.