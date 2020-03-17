Forecast: Flash flood watch extended for the state

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wet, unsettled, and locally breezy weather will persist across most of the island chain through Tuesday, and possibly Wednesday, as a kona low sits several hundred miles west of the state. While the flash flood threat continues state-wide, the greatest risk of flooding will likely be over the already saturated western end of the island chain, where strong thunderstorms are possible. The kona low will slowly lift northward on Thursday and Friday, allowing the heavy rain threat to gradually diminish from east to west. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the entire island chain through Tuesday afternoon, but for the near-term forecast, the main focus for the heavier rainfall appears to be over Kauai County, with the possibility of Oahu getting much wetter early Tuesday morning.