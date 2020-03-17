Diocese of Honolulu suspends Catholic church gatherings, including mass, through end of month

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Catholic church officials in Honolulu announced Monday that they were suspending gatherings, including Mass, through the end of March.
The closures go into effect Tuesday at 12 p.m. Church officials will reevaluate the situation on March 27 before deciding on a new course of action.
In a statement, Bishop Larry Silva said that the closures were based on guidance the church had received from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and other health experts.
“The decision to cancel Masses is a very serious decision that was not taken lightly and that was made after consultation with the members of the Priests Council,” Bishop Silva said.
In addition to Mass cancellations, Bishop Silva issued guidance on several other items:
- Funerals and weddings that are already scheduled for this month may continue to take place, but families are encouraged to limit the number of guests.
- Baptisms are to be postponed.
- Communal penance services are canceled.
- Pastors are to do ‘all they can’ to have churches open during the day for private prayer.
Silva says Mass will be ‘celebrated without the congregation’ and live-streamed from the Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Peace in Honolulu each Sunday.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.