Could that be true? Sorting fact from fiction amid the coronavirus pandemic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There are lots of myths and rumors going around about the coronavirus. We looked into some of the common ones to sort fact from fiction.
Myth No. 1: The coronavirus really isn’t that different than the flu.
Healthcare officials say that the death rate from coronavirus is about 10 times the flu.
But that doesn’t mean most people who contract COVID-19 will die.
In fact, most ― about 80 percent of us ― will only get mild symptoms.
Those most at risk of developing severe symptoms are the elderly and those with a number of pre-existing conditions, including heart disease and diabetes.
It’s those people that “social distancing” is most trying to protect.
Myth No. 2: A vaccine is right around the corner.
Scientists are scrambling to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus, but it’s unlikely to be available to the general population for at least a year.
Worth noting: Antibiotics are also not effective against COVID-19.
That means your best protection against the virus is taking steps to not contract it. That means washing your hands frequently, avoiding large crowds, and keeping your distance from others.
Myth No. 3: The coronavirus is man-made.
There may be conspiracy theories out there saying this is true, but it’s not.
Some rumors claim a Chinese lab started COVID-19, while others say the virus started in the US.
Experts all agree: These claims are completely false.
They’re still trying to figure out how exactly the coronavirus got into humans. It’s believed to have started at a wet market in China, where it passed from an animal to a human for the first time.
Human-to-human transmission followed.
