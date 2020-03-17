City cancels large gatherings, closes Blaisdell Center and Hanauma Bay

March 16, 2020 at 4:45 PM HST - Updated March 16 at 4:47 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The mayor has canceled all large gatherings on city property following confirmation of Oahu’s first community-transmitted case of coronavirus.

He’s also urging private venues to cancel any event with 50 people or more.

Here’s a look at all the changes:

  • Blaisdell Center will cancel all events from Monday through April 30.
  • The Royal Hawaiian Band is canceling all public concerts through April.
  • Also canceled: Easter egg hunts, archery tournaments, swim meets, the Lei Day event, and People’s Open Market.
  • In addition, all indoor city facilities for meetings and recreation are closed.
  • Hanauma Bay is also closed because visitors must watch a video before entering the park.

The following facilities are still open:

  • All beach and outdoor parks
  • Camping sites
  • Picnic sites

Meanwhile, the city bus and Handi-van are running as normal, but passengers are being urged to practice social distancing.

Finally, the city will be turning a facility in Iwilei into a triage center for homeless people who are suspected or confirmed to have coronavirus.

