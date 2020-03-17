City cancels large gatherings, closes Blaisdell Center and Hanauma Bay

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The mayor has canceled all large gatherings on city property following confirmation of Oahu’s first community-transmitted case of coronavirus.
He’s also urging private venues to cancel any event with 50 people or more.
Here’s a look at all the changes:
- Blaisdell Center will cancel all events from Monday through April 30.
- The Royal Hawaiian Band is canceling all public concerts through April.
- Also canceled: Easter egg hunts, archery tournaments, swim meets, the Lei Day event, and People’s Open Market.
- In addition, all indoor city facilities for meetings and recreation are closed.
- Hanauma Bay is also closed because visitors must watch a video before entering the park.
The following facilities are still open:
- All beach and outdoor parks
- Camping sites
- Picnic sites
Meanwhile, the city bus and Handi-van are running as normal, but passengers are being urged to practice social distancing.
Finally, the city will be turning a facility in Iwilei into a triage center for homeless people who are suspected or confirmed to have coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.