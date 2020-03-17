Catering companies feel the pinch as event cancellations stack up

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In his food truck, Travis Paulo prepares plate lunches and contemplates the impact coronavirus concerns are starting to have on his catering business.
"I don't have as much bookings as I normally would at this time of the year. So I can tell that some people are probably hesitant to even have parties," he said.
Paulo owns Laverne's Catering.
Another caterer, Catering Connection, has had one event canceled and another is up in the air.
"It's very concerning," co-owner Sherese Leong said.
Her company is a one-stop shop so disruptions have a domino effect.
"If they were to postpone I would have to contact the rental company, the chef, even the staff to just let them know the event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, and it may be postponed to a later date," she said.
When he's busy Paulo can cater up to ten events a weekend.
"May, June, July we do a lot of grad parties, first birthday luaus, but mainly grad parties. I would say the average party is from 250 to 300 people," he said.
Those three months account for up to 40 percent of his annual catering revenue.
Leong and her parents own Catering Connection. They understand the concern their customers are feeling.
"It's something out of our hands," she said. "Our main concern is the clients and their safety and well-being."
Paulo also operates a food truck and food wagon. He remains optimistic.
"If things do seem to falter on the catering side of course I have to be creative and figure out how to get revenue up," he said.
He said he’s not panicking but caterers are on the doorstep of what normally is a busy time of year.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.