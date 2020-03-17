Aloha Stadium to suspend swap meet, other events due to coronavirus concerns

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Aloha Stadium announced Tuesday it is suspending all events, becoming the latest in a growing list of cancellations or closures due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The stadium will cancel all events from March 18 through May 14.
That includes the swap meet, which is held three times a week. No concerts were scheduled during this period, but some junior football tournaments and other sporting events will need to be moved.
“Our primary focus is on the health and welfare of the public, our vendors and staff. We thank everyone for their understanding and patience as we navigate through this challenging and very serious situation,” said Scott Chan, Aloha Stadium manager, in a statement. “The Stadium Authority and management will continue to monitor reports and review informational updates from the CDC, DOH, Hawaii State Legislature and the governor’s administration to proactively address this evolving situation.”
Officials said the decision was made based on social distancing recommendations from the state Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.