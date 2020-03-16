World Surf League cancels or postpones all events through the end of May

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Today the World Surf League, announced due to the continued evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic, the league is postponing or canceling all events, at all levels of competition, through the end of May.
The cancellation includes the postponement of the remainder of the events in the Australian leg of the Championship Tour, Bells Beach and Margaret River, as well as the WSL Big Wave Awards.
The Quiksilver Pro G-Land - scheduled to take place in a remote part of Indonesia in June - will either be canceled or moved to an area with more infrastructure.
As the situation continues details about the impact these changes will have on the 2020 Tour are not yet available, the WSL is working diligently to land the best solution for surfers and fans alike.
