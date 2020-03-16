To reduce crowds and contact, Ala Moana Center slashes hours

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The world’s largest outdoor mall, Ala Moana Center, is cutting back their hours during the coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement on their website, the center said, “We are closely monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak, in particular the potential impact within our local community. There is nothing more important than maintaining a safe environment, and we will be taking all necessary precautions for the well-being of our entire shopping center community.”
On Mondays through Saturdays, the center will be open from noon to 7 p.m. On Sundays, the center will close at 6 p.m.
The center added that some stores may opt to implement their own corporate policies regarding modified hours.
Ala Moana Center staff are increasing the frequency of cleanings throughout the mall.
Hand sanitizer stations have also been placed throughout the center.
