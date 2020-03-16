Legislative session suspended indefinitely as state scrambles to contain coronavirus

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lawmakers are suspending the legislative session indefinitely, starting Tuesday, as the nation scrambles to contain the coronavirus outbreak.
Legislative leaders announced the decision Monday afternoon, saying that all hearings and large meetings are canceled immediately.
The announcement came after the White House recommended that gatherings of 10 people or more be canceled and Americans take other steps to distance themselves.
Lawmakers rejected the idea of putting more business online or operating on a compressed schedule.
Officials said lawmakers’ offices would remain open and Capitol staff would continue to report to work.
