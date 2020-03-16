Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii judge says a 93-year-old Native Hawaiian heiress needs someone to manage her estate. Abigail Kawananakoa’s $215 million trust has been tied up in a court case since she had a stroke in 2017. State Judge James Ashford says in his ruling Friday that Kawananakoa can't manage her business affairs effectively. After the stroke, Kawananakoa married her partner of 20 years, Veronica Gail Worth, who later took her last name. Board members of the heiress' foundation and ex-employees say her wife is manipulating her. Lawyers for the couple dispute that. Native Hawaiians are concerned about the fate of a foundation she set up to benefit Hawaiian causes.