Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

AP-HI-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-HAWAII
Governor announces Hawaii school closures
Hawaii Gov. David Ige announced Sunday that schools will be closed until March 30 to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. Ige said school leaders will prepare a plan to implement social distancing once students return. Ige also announced the state now has seven confirmed cases of the virus. The latest include two people on Oahu and a flight attendant on Maui who was exposed to someone in Germany with a confirmed case. All three cases are travel related. Ige says that health officials do not believe that community spread of the virus has occurred yet in Hawaii.
LANDFILL RESTRICTIONS
Hawaii lawmakers consider restrictions on landfill sites
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii lawmakers are considering a large amount of public comment on proposed legislation to keep landfills from intruding on residential areas. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the state Senate passed a bill that is now in the House concerning where to dispose of waste. Individuals, government agencies, business organizations, and unions have weighed in with more than 200 pages of written comments. The bill would prohibit development of any new or expanded waste disposal facility that needs a permit review and modification if the facility lacks a half-mile buffer from a neighboring residential, school or hospital property line.
CESSPOOL ORGANIZATION
Advocates launch nonprofit group to rid Hawaii of cesspools
HONOLULU (AP) — A pair of environmental advocates has launched an organization to help rid Hawaii of cesspools that threaten public health and the marine environment. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Wastewater Alternatives and Innovations plans to help the state address sewage pollution by finding ways to convert cesspools to effective treatment systems. Stuart Coleman left his position with the Surfrider Foundation to team with John Anner of the Coral Reef Alliance, who previously operated a group seeking solutions to wastewater issues in Southeast Asia. They plan to assist the state in an effort to replace 88,000 cesspools by 2050.
ROAD CONSTRUCTION BOND MEASURE
Hawaii County advances $103M bond issue for road projects
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Multiple road construction projects in Hawaii could start sooner under a $103 million bond measure advanced by a county council committee. West Hawaii Today reported that the Hawaii County Finance Committee has unanimously advanced a bill Friday that would fund multiple construction projects across the island. Finance Director Deanna Sako says it is a good time to issue bonds after interest rates decreased and the county's credit rating increased. Council Chairman Aaron Chung says the bond is intended to fulfill a promise to constituents that the council would push road projects. Chung says it would also include enough money to leverage for state and federal grants.
AP-US-LAST-HAWAIIAN-PRINCESS
Judge: Hawaiian 'princess' needs help managing $215M estate
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii judge says a 93-year-old Native Hawaiian heiress needs someone to manage her estate. Abigail Kawananakoa’s $215 million trust has been tied up in a court case since she had a stroke in 2017. State Judge James Ashford says in his ruling Friday that Kawananakoa can't manage her business affairs effectively. After the stroke, Kawananakoa married her partner of 20 years, Veronica Gail Worth, who later took her last name. Board members of the heiress' foundation and ex-employees say her wife is manipulating her. Lawyers for the couple dispute that. Native Hawaiians are concerned about the fate of a foundation she set up to benefit Hawaiian causes.
DUI ENFORCEMENT-ST. PATRICK'S DAY
Maui police increase DUI patrols ahead of St. Patrick's Day
WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Authorities say there will be more sobriety checkpoints and police patrols targeting impaired driving in Maui ahead of St. Patrick's Day. The Maui News reported that the police department began Friday conducting sobriety test checkpoints and increasing patrols with plans to continue measures through St. Patrick's Day on Tuesday. Police say the police take a zero-tolerance approach to impaired driving. Police have asked residents to keep roads safe by planning a way home ahead of celebrations or using ride-sharing or taxi services. Authorities say anyone who sees an impaired driver can call local law enforcement to report it.