Kona low will brew stalls off Kauai bringing deep tropical moisture our way!

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Good evening. It is a wet, dreary night especially for Kauai and Oahu for the next several days and the outer bands will stretch towards Maui County and Hawaii Island to a lesser extent the next couple of days but there is still the potential for some thunderstorms to flare up causing more flooding over the state. Within the last two days, Kauai has received the most rain... with Kauai receiving about 12 inches within the last 24 hours and up to 10 inches for Oahu within the last 48 hours.
The wet, unsettled, and locally breezy weather will persist across most of the island chain through Tuesday, and possibly Wednesday, as a kona low sits several hundred miles west of the state. The low is spinning up south winds, and these south winds are bringing showers our way. You can think of it like a water hose directed over Kauai and Oahu with the outer sprays reaching the other islands.
While the flash flood threat continues state-wide, the greatest flood risk will be over the already saturated western end of the island chain, where strong thunderstorms will be possible. The kona low will slowly lift northward on Thursday and Friday, allowing the heavy rain threat to gradually diminish from east to west. Easterly trade winds are expected to build over the islands during the weekend.
The NWS has a small craft advisory and high surf advisory...
Fresh to locally strong southeast winds will continue over the Hawaiian waters during the next couple of days in response to a kona low to the west. Seas will respond and become rough (Small Craft Advisory conditions) over waters exposed to southeast winds. In addition to the winds and seas, widespread heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected, especially over the western end of the state. Winds and seas will trend down through the second half of the week as the system lifts northward and the gradient relaxes.
Surf along south facing shores remain rough during the next couple of days due to the aforementioned strong south-southeast winds. Heights will be near the advisory level of 8 ft through tonight for south and east facing shores of Niihau and Kauai. Similar conditions could make it into portions southwest Oahu exposed to this direction. Otherwise, mainly small background south swells through the second half of the week. For the long-term, a small, but long-period south-southwest swell will become a possibility for Hawaii by next Monday.
Sending lots of aloha your way!
