Kona low will brew stalls off Kauai bringing deep tropical moisture our way!

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Good evening. It is a wet, dreary night especially for Kauai and Oahu for the next several days and the outer bands will stretch towards Maui County and Hawaii Island to a lesser extent the next couple of days but there is still the potential for some thunderstorms to flare up causing more flooding over the state. Within the last two days, Kauai has received the most rain... with Kauai receiving about 12 inches within the last 24 hours and up to 10 inches for Oahu within the last 48 hours.