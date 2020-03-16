Kona low will brew over the Pacific and heavy periods of rain especially for Kauai and Oahu Monday into Tuesday

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - With lighter wind flow and increasing instability over the weekend, pop up showers are possible throughout the night. Saturday a very pleasant set up for the most part with a few pockets of heavy rain over Hawaii Island and over Maui County as lingering moisture from a front impacts parts of the state. But some models show pop up thunderstorms later this weekend as an upper level (cold core system) drops in and nears the islands. Then a Kona low will generate potentially strong south winds and even thunderstorms. With this Kona low in place... a Flash Flood Watch will begin for ALL islands beginning Sunday afternoon and will continue through Tuesday. These kinds of systems cause a southward dip in the storm track/jet stream. It then pinches off of the jet stream and then slowly meanders off of the islands giving us the potential for rain and even snow in the summits for several days. The most intense rain appears to come our way early Monday into Tuesday. The heaviest of the rain will likely be directed over Kauai and Oahu early Monday into Tuesday as a conveyor belt of moisture from the south is directed over the eastern end of the state.