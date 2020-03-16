Jury duty coming up? Hawaii’s courts issue precautions in wake of coronavirus outbreak

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As more closures are being announced in wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Hawaii’s courts are now taking measures to prevent the spread — and it applies to those who were summoned for jury duty as well as the general public.
Jury trials will continue as scheduled, but the Hawaii State Judiciary said starting Monday, it will not allow the following to enter any of the courthouses or Judiciary facilities:
- Anyone who has a fever, cough or other respiratory symptoms.
- Anyone who has traveled outside Hawaii in the past 14 days.
- Anyone who has close prolonged contact with someone who has or is suspected to have COVID-19.
No one will be physically there to check, but signs will be posted prominently in each building with a phone number to call to inform the courts if you suspect any of the restrictions apply to you.
The Judiciary will also close Aliiolani Hale, the location of the Hawaii Supreme Court, to anyone without official court business.
The Supreme Court Law Library and King Kamehameha V Judiciary History Center will also be closed.
