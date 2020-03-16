Iolani School temporarily suspends on-campus classes, moves to online distance learning

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a major first step for large Hawaii private schools, Iolani School announced their decision Sunday to switch to online distance learning as the number cases of coronavirus in Hawaii slowly climbs.
In a statement, ‘Iolani’s Head of School Dr. Timothy Cottrell said, “At this time, we are aware that at least one parent in our community is in the COVID-19 testing protocol, awaiting results. Therefore, out of an abundance of caution and following the advice of medical experts, ‘Iolani School has made the decision to immediately suspend on-campus academic operations until further notice.”
School administrators said they made the decision after guidance from health officials that social distancing is the best way to avoid the spread of COVID-19.
“The option to reopen remains and will be evaluated based on community conditions and safety. At this time, Summer Programs are still scheduled to take place as are full operations for the next school year."
Parents have been notified and the school is organizing a schedule for students to be let onto campus to pick up educational supplies they may need.
Iolani School families can click here for more details.
Hawaii Preparatory Academy also announced they were suspending face-to-face classes for two weeks from the end of their spring break.
The announcement came the same day the DOE extended spring break for public school students with classes set to resume on March 30.
