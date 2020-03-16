Hunkering down at home? Here are some things you can do to stay busy and healthy

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Millions of Americans are being asked to stay at home as the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread.
Businesses are asking their employees to work from home and some communities in California are even imposing a shelter in place mandate.
With all of this time indoors, medical professionals are emphasizing the importance of staying healthy.
According to the American Heart Association, it is more important than ever to focus on your heart and brain health during this time.
“Prevention is key in limiting the spread of coronavirus, and with more people working remotely or limiting their exposure to crowds, it’s important to maintain healthy habits at home, “said Dr. Eduardo Sanchez, the American Heart Association’s chief medical officer for prevention.
“Wash your hands often and stay home when you feel sick, but don’t disregard your physical activity and healthy eating habits. These are the foundation to maintaining and improving your health.”
Medical professionals say there a few simple things you can do indoors to stay busy and healthy:
- Stay active. Create a circuit workout: Heading to the gym might not be an option if the virus spreads in the community. Professionals say that creating a circuit workout will keep you active while at home though. Some activities include jumping jacks, planks and push-ups.
- Use shelf-stable ingredients to cook heart-healthy meals: No, it can’t just be SPAM. Eating healthy might seem hard while at home, but professionals say it can be done with just a few canned ingredients. They say canned, frozen and dried fruits and vegetables, frozen meat and dried grains can be used to make delicious meals. Two dishes that they recommend are a vegetarian 3-bean chili and a slow cooker barbecue chicken.
- Just relax. Fight stress: With so much happening in the world and around us it’s hard not to stress and worry about what the future will hold. It’s important though to take a step back and fight what ever stress we might be feeling. Medical professionals say to take a few minutes each day to meditate, improve your sleep hygiene for more restful sleep and call friends and family to stay socially connected.
